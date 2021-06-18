Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

3 dead, 5 missing as migrant boat overturns off Canary Isles

AFP/Madrid
Filed on June 18, 2021
A dog stands next to a boat used by migrants on a beach in Barbate. Photo: AFP

The vessel was carrying 49 people when it hit a rocky area


At least three people died, including a woman believed to be pregnant, and another five were missing after a migrant boat overturned off Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, rescuers said Friday.

The vessel was carrying 49 people when it hit a rocky area just off the island's northern shores, with rescuers pulling 41 people to safety, emergency services said.

"Three people died, among them two women, one of whom we believe was pregnant," Enrique Espinosa, head of Lanzarote's emergency services, told AFP.

"We believe there were 49 people on the boat. We found 44 -- 41 of whom were alive, and three of whom were dead. We are searching for 5 people, one female minor and 4 males," he said.

The boat overturned near a village on the northern tip of the island in a very dangerous and rocky area close to the shore which is difficult to navigate, he said, indicating people on land realised what was happening and jumped into the water to help. ope




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/europe/strong-gains-in-local-polls-boost-mays-chances-in-june-election macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 