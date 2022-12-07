25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup in Germany

Former player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath
Twenty-five suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained early on Wednesday during raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor's office said.
Raids were conducted across 11 German federal states, added the office in a statement.
The arrested people are suspected to be part of a terrorist group whose goal is to overthrow the existing state order in Germany and replace it with their own — not excluding violence against the state as a means of achieving the goal, said the office.
Suspects were arrested in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, and Thuringia, as well as in other countries, like Austria and Italy, said the office.
The suspects are accused of preparing — since the end of November 2021 at the latest — to carry out actions based on their ideology, according to the office.
ALSO READ:
Former player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath
Tremors felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre
Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to the former US intelligence contractor in September
More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, but there are no reports of casualties so far
Quraishi and his aides had been discovered in a secret hideout in a house, according to reports
United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations will use the money to provide aid to the 230 million most vulnerable people across 68 countries
Family describes her as a "revered musician who was loved universally"