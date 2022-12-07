UAE

25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup in Germany

The suspects are accused of preparing — since the end of November 2021 at the latest — to carry out actions based on their ideology

File photo

By Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 1:49 PM

Twenty-five suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained early on Wednesday during raids across Germany, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Raids were conducted across 11 German federal states, added the office in a statement.

The arrested people are suspected to be part of a terrorist group whose goal is to overthrow the existing state order in Germany and replace it with their own — not excluding violence against the state as a means of achieving the goal, said the office.

Suspects were arrested in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, and Thuringia, as well as in other countries, like Austria and Italy, said the office.

The suspects are accused of preparing — since the end of November 2021 at the latest — to carry out actions based on their ideology, according to the office.

