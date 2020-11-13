France to US: Don't withdraw from Afghanistan or Iraq
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Emmanuel Macron are due to meet Pompeo on Monday in the French capital.
France will make clear to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Paris next week that it opposes a unilateral American withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq given the fight against militancy, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Jean-Yves Le Drian and President Emmanuel Macron are due to meet Pompeo on Monday in the French capital.
