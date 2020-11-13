Europe
France to US: Don't withdraw from Afghanistan or Iraq

Reuters/Paris
Filed on November 13, 2020 | Last updated on November 13, 2020 at 12.21 pm
Reuters

Jean-Yves Le Drian and Emmanuel Macron are due to meet Pompeo on Monday in the French capital.

France will make clear to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Paris next week that it opposes a unilateral American withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq given the fight against militancy, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian and President Emmanuel Macron are due to meet Pompeo on Monday in the French capital.




