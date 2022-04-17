EU to recover funds from French election candidate Le Pen

Investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall
World11 hours ago
The European Parliament said on Sunday it will try to recover money owed by Marine Le Pen over fraud allegations as the far-right leader prepares to face President Emmanuel Macron in France’s unpredictably close election run-off.
French news platform Mediapart revealed that a report by the EU’s anti-fraud body OLAF accused Le Pen and three other former members of European Parliament (MEPs) — including her father Jean-Marie — of misusing the parliament funds.
The report also alleged that Le Pen personally misappropriated around 137,000 euros ($148,000) of public money from the Strasbourg-based parliament during her time as an MEP between 2004 and 2017.
A source said the European Parliament had referred the case to OLAF after uncovering some of the alleged irregularities.
ALSO READ:
“In total, we’re talking about 617,000 euros wrongfully paid. We will now proceed with recovery (of the money) from the interested parties in the coming weeks,” the source added.
OLAF’s investigation has been open since 2016 and Le Pen was questioned by post in March 2021, her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut told AFP.
Le Pen has faced another investigation since 2017 over suspicions of employing fictional party assistants in the European Parliament.
The impending action against the National Rally leader comes as polls give her a strong chance of beating Macron in the second round of France’s presidential election on April 24.
Investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall
World11 hours ago
There was no official explanation for the explosions
World12 hours ago
She passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 on Friday
World13 hours ago
The country started 2022 with a slew of weapons tests, including its first flight test of an ICBM since 2017
World13 hours ago
The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the US
World13 hours ago
'All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared'
World13 hours ago
Johnson will use the two-day visit to drive progress in the FTA negotiations launched earlier this year
World19 hours ago
Former PM reiterates he is not anti-US or anti-India; urges supporters to demand fresh elections
World19 hours ago