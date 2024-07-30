EU slams 'use of excessive force' against Bangladesh protesters

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:36 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned the "use of excessive" force against protesters in Bangladesh after days of violence that killed at least 206 people, according to an AFP count.

The violence erupted after student rallies against civil service job quotas this month and the death toll based on police and hospital data includes several police officers. Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists of the ruling Awami League party.

Borrell expressed his deep concern over the deaths of officers as well as the "torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place".

He called for an investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

"There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others," he said in a statement.

"We will follow closely the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected," he added.