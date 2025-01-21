EU pledges 60 million euros in aid for Lebanon military

Estonian Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas looks on as she waits upon the arrival of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority prior to their meeting in Brussels on January 17, 2025. — AFP

The European Union on Tuesday announced a 60 million euro ($62 million) support package for Lebanon's armed forces, as the crisis-hit country seeks to implement a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the aid came "at a critical juncture for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel".

The Lebanese armed forces "are essential to regional and domestic stability, and deserve all our support in performing their critical mission", she said.

Under the ceasefire deal Beirut said Israel must withdraw from the south of the country by January 26, with the Lebanese military then set to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers.

At the same time, Hezbollah is required to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south and pull its forces back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres from the border.