EU Parliament President Sassoli passes away: Spokesperson

Sassoli had been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a 'serious complication'.

By Reuters Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 8:29 AM

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15am on January 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.

Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.