EU Parliament President Sassoli passes away: Spokesperson

At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
World1 day ago
European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15am on January 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.
Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on Monday.
At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.
World1 day ago
Investigators said the fire triggered by the electric heater started in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors.
World1 day ago
Days ago Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge against Donald Trump unless the former president is tried over Soleimani’s killing
World1 day ago
Anne-Marie Trevelyan will hold bilateral talks with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
World1 day ago
Famed depository working to bring over 2,500 artefacts in one place by end of 2022
World1 day ago
The case highlights the plight of many parents separated from their children during the hasty evacuation effort.
World2 days ago
Videos posted on social media showed tourists shouting as the column of rock crashed into the water, smashing two boats.
World2 days ago
The quake was at a depth of 15km
World2 days ago