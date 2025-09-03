EU bans chemical found in gel nail polish from September 1

The European Union has banned a chemical commonly found in gel nail polishes — TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide).

Gel nail polish is preferred over regular polish by some since it has a distinct glossy sheen and lasts longer without chipping. It is applied in coats and dried under a UV light. In fact, TPO is precisely the chemical that allows the polish to dry quickly, and also lends it the shine that makes it so popular.

TPO has been found to cause fertility damage after prolonged ingestion in animal trials. Since there is no evidence of harmful effects from human trials, the ban is seen by experts as more of a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), salon owners are not allowed to use nail polish with TPO from September 1, and must safely dispose of any existing stock. They must also ensure future stock is free from the banned chemical.

Manufacturers are also required to reformulate their gel polishes to be TPO-free.

Meanwhile, the chemical continues to be legally allowed in the US. This precedent has been set with other food additives and chemicals previously banned by the EU, according to a report by The Independent.