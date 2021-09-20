EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly
European Union foreign ministers will discuss Australia’s scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France today, a move that has enraged Paris and cast a shadow over free trade talks between the EU and Australia.
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 2200 GMT (2am UAE time), a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels.
Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.
To show its displeasure, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington.
It is not clear if the dispute will have implications for the next round of EU-Australia trade talks, scheduled for October 12.
“We are analysing the impact of the AUKUS announcement and what the impact would be on this schedule,” a Commission spokesperson said.
Some officials in Brussels interpreted the US-led security deal as a wake-up call and a warning not to rely too much on a complete reversal of US policies after the departure of former President Donald Trump from the White House.
“The AUKUS agreement is a case in point: It shows that there is some continuity in an ‘America First’ approach despite the change of administration in the US,” an EU diplomat said.
“The United States isn’t pulling out of Europe. However, the US focus has clearly shifted to China and the Indo-Pacific region. One of the consequences of this shift is that Europe will have to do more for its own defence.”
Earlier, the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan had prompted fresh calls for a European rapid reaction force to reduce the bloc’s dependence on the US military.
The United States has sought to assuage the anger in France, a NATO ally. The French government said on Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron would have a call with US President Joe Biden in the next few days.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US regulators could okay Pfizer boosters for...
It would cover most people who got their shots in the earliest stages ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Unvaccinated Bolsonaro eats pizza on...
The Brazilian president doesn't meet the city’s Covid-19... READ MORE
-
World
Tallest teen, fastest hair skipping among new...
American Zion Clark, who was born without legs, took the record for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in Pakistan: 10% of population are fully ...
The overall coronavirus positivity rate has been declining constantly ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Arab Reading Challenge winners announced
The fifth Arab Reading Challenge is the largest edition to date,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
All others can take the jab for Dh50. READ MORE
-
News
UAE is best Arab country for future readiness
The UAE ranked third globally in the use of modern technologies and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is gearing up to be the world's greatest show READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
24 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies