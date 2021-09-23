EU demands smartphone makers adopt single charger for all mobiles
Proposed legislation would manadate tech companies to use only USB-C cables for charging
The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices.
The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted. The main holdout is Apple, which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard. iPhones come with the company’s own Lightning charging port, though the newest models come with cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket.
The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through a drawer full of cables for the right charger. But the EU also wants to cut down on the 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste thrown out every year by Europeans.
The Commission said the typical person living in the EU owns at least three chargers, and use two regularly, but 38% of people report not being able to charge their phones at least once because they couldn’t find a compatible charger. Some 420 million mobile phones or portable electronic devices were sold in the EU last year.
“Chargers power all our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said. “With our proposal, European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics - an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”
Under the proposed law, which must still be scrutinized by the European Parliament, phones, tablets, digital cameras, handheld video game consoles, headsets and headphones sold in the European Union would all have to come with USB-C charging ports.
After attempting for more than a decade to cajole the industry into adopting a common standard, the EU’s executive Commission is pushing the issue.
-
World
Covid-19: Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed...
Committee will announce winners between October 4 and October 11 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian man accused of rape must wash...
Lalan Kumar will provide six months of free laundry services to about ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's Hope Consortium, Astral Aviation to boost...
The alliance will ensure timely delivery of vaccines and critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE, China foreign ministers discuss strategic...
The ministers discussed various topics, including climate change,... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park: What's new, ticket prices,...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Ancient Pharaonic coffin at Expo...
The coffin of priest Psamtik is one of the coloured wooden coffins... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 329 Covid cases, 401 recoveries, 3...
NCEMA has announced certain instances and public places where masks... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz...
Winners matched five out of the six winning numbers and took home... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places
22 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Masks not needed in these 6 places
22 September 2021
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
22 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian actor Ishwari Deshpande dies in a car accident
22 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian housewife wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle
22 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline