EU adds Anguilla, Bahamas to tax-haven blacklist

US president says he is concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women
The European Union on Tuesday added Anguilla, the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to its blacklist of tax havens, but the NGO Oxfam immediately called the update "a whitewash".
The list, approved by EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, now counts 12 jurisdictions deemed non-cooperative for tax purposes, particularly where it comes to sharing tax information.
The EU blacklist already included nine other territories: American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.
Oxfam, a British charity campaigning against global poverty, said that the EU's list was hypocritical because it failed to include EU countries that serve as hubs for companies and individuals seeking to shift profits.
"This is not a blacklist, it is a whitewash," said Chiara Putaturo, Oxfam EU's tax expert.
"Major tax havens in Europe like Malta and Luxembourg escape the list while countries outside Europe like Eswatini and Botswana risk being blacklisted," she added.
The blacklist was first drawn up in 2017 in the wake of several scandals, including the Panama Papers and LuxLeaks, which pushed Brussels into doing more to fight tax evasion by multinationals and the rich.
EU member countries cannot be on the list and blacklisted countries face only limited sanctions, consisting of freezing them out of European aid or development funding.
Taylor Rene Parker cut the pregnant woman's womb to abduct the child who later died
Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at the trial of Elvis Ogiekpolor, who received more than $9.5 million dollars from various online frauds
Russian sources acknowledge that Ukrainian troops had advanced dozens of kilometres along the river's west bank
Protests have entered their third week since Mahsa Amini was pronounced dead after she was detained for allegedly breaching the country's dress code
Four people held in Iran will be released under the agreement, in exchange for the release of four people held in the US
Nobel Committee announced the winner on Monday in Stockholm
Lula, the popular but tarnished ex-president who led the country from 2003 to 2010, had been the favourite to win the race -- possibly in a single round