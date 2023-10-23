Erdogan submits Sweden's NATO bid to Turkish parliament

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey officially submitted Sweden's NATO membership application to parliament on Monday, his office said, bringing closer the possible end of a 17-month diplomatic standoff.
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request, which came after Stockholm dropped its long-standing policy of non-alignment last year after Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
Erdogan agreed at a NATO summit in Vilnius in July to put the ratification of Sweden's membership before the Turkish parliament as pressure grew on Ankara from partners.
"Sweden's NATO membership protocol was signed on October 23, 2023, by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and sent to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey," the presidency posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the announcement "encouraging news".
"Now it remains for the parliament to deal with the issue," Kristersson said, also in a post on X.
ALSO READ:
"We look forward to becoming a NATO member," he added.
Sweden's Nordic neighbour Finland, which applied to join NATO at the same time, was granted membership in April.
Erdogan has put pressure on Sweden to take measures over holy Quran burnings at protests in the country that have angered many in Muslim countries.
Ankara also says Sweden is harbouring outlawed Kurdish militants, and has demanded their extradition.
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq
Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died
Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin say the US doesn't want to see the conflict spread in the region