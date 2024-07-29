Endangered turtle returned to waters off Cyprus after medical stay

Train traffic on the main line west out of Paris was already 'practically normal' and 'three out of four' high-speed TGV trains were running on the main line north from the capital, according to operator SNCF
An endangered green sea turtle, nicknamed Lucy by her carers, is back where she belongs in the waters off Cyprus after a three-month recuperation stint at the island's aquaculture research facility.
Lucy was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion, but after receiving treatment for dehydration, steroids and a vitamin-packed diet, the 20-year-old turtle was released on Friday off the southern city of Larnaca.
"She is now capable of surviving on her own," said Yianna Samuel, a fisheries and marine research officer at Cyprus's department of fisheries and marine research.
Two species of turtle, the green turtle and the loggerhead, also known as Caretta caretta, breed on the beaches of Cyprus. Green turtles are considered endangered, while loggerheads are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Train traffic on the main line west out of Paris was already 'practically normal' and 'three out of four' high-speed TGV trains were running on the main line north from the capital, according to operator SNCF
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
The Park Fire burned more than 350,000 acres as of Saturday evening, forcing 4,000 people to evacuate
The astronauts are seen training and carrying an 'Olympic torch'
South Korea's sports ministry has asked the foreign ministry to 'deliver a strong protest to the French side' over the issue