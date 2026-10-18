Lionel Messi's legacy takes root with endangered plant named after him

The naming took place because of the plant's white and light blue flowers that mimic the colours of the jerseys worn by Argentina's national team

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 18 Oct 2026, 12:59 PM
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Lionel Messi probably has earned every soccer honour possible during his decorated career.

Now, a recently discovered plant species has led him to a one-of-a-kind tribute: a flower named after him.

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It's called Salvia messii in honor of the 39-year-old Messi. The plant is native to the Andes mountain range of central and southern Peru, and the October edition of botany journal Phytotaxa reported Salvia messii is an endangered species because of "restricted distribution."

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So how did it come to be named after Messi, who is a hero in Argentina, south of Peru?

It's because of the plant's white and light blue flowers that mimic the colours of the jerseys worn by Argentina's national team. And Messi has worn it plenty of times since beginning his international career in 2005. The star of MLS' Inter Miami team, Messi announced his retirement from international play in August.

For Argentina, he made 208 appearances and finished with 126 goals, 71 assists and six official titles, which include a World Cup, a Finalissima and two Copa America titles.

And why is there an extra "i" at the end of Salvia messii?

The whole plant name follows the historic botanical naming convention, adding the letter to recognise the plant is named after a person. The lower-case spelling of his name is dictated by the same rule.

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