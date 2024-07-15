Emirates may get first 777-9 airplane in 2025

A Boeing 777-9, a variant of the 777X, performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 20, 2023. — Reuters

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:41 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 6:42 PM

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed Boeing to start 777-X certification flights, paving the way for Emirates to get the first 777-9 airplane by the end of 2025, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Emirates, which is already the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, signed orders for 55 additional 777-9s and 35 777-8s at Dubai Airshow 2023. This takes the airline’s 777-X order book to a total of 205 units.

“From its previous order of 115 units, the first 777-9 is expected to join Emirates’ fleet in 2025. However, additional orders placed at Dubai Airshow 2023 mean Emirates will induct new 777-9s to its fleet until 2035,” according to a senior aviation analyst.

With the latest order at Dubai Airshow 2023, Emirates is one of the launch customers of the 777-8 passenger variant, with first deliveries expected in 2030, he said.

“We welcome the news of this long-awaited milestone in the 777-X programme. We remain in close contact with Boeing on the programme, and on the delivery of our 205 777-X aircraft on order,” according to Emirates spokesperson.

A welcome news

The 777 remains the backbone of Emirates’ operations, capable of missions of up to 18 hours that enable the airline to connect Dubai non-stop to cities on six continents. The new 777-9s and 777-8s will replace Emirates’ retiring 777 aircraft, and provision for the airline’s future growth plans.

Emirates is the largest buyer of the roughly 400-seat plane which was originally due in 2020. Boeing has most recently said it expects first delivery in 2025 while the airline’s president Tim Clark said in November that the first handover was scheduled for October 2025.

"The 777-X (delivery) is probably at the back end of next year and maybe 2026, if we're unlucky," Clark told the UK Aviation Club in February.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said 777-9 aircraft certification process with aviation regulator will be welcome news for all customers that have waited years for this fuel-efficient airplane, which seats 426 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of over 13,500km. Boeing has received over 530 orders for the entire 777-X family so far.

“As the largest customer poised to take first delivery, Emirates will no doubt welcome the Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA), which enables FAA certification colleagues to board flights on 777-X and work through the safety, performance and capabilities of the jet ahead of it entering passenger service. Given that its very early days in the test programme, it would be premature to speculate when service entry will be,” Ahmad told Khaleej Times.

The aviation analyst said it is possible that a 12-15 month flight test campaign could push service entry into the start of 2026, but given the inherent turmoil at Boeing and their search for a new CEO, it’s critical that the company works through all the detail with a fine toothcomb to satisfy the FAA, European Union Aviation Safety Agency and other regulatory agencies that the 777-X is fit for service.

“Critically, with neighbouring Qatar Airways the launch customer for the 777-8 freighter, due to enter service in 2027, the lessons learned from the 777-9 flight test campaign will prove useful in certifying the freighter too. As Emirates gears up for its first new Airbus A350-900, its first all new twin engine widebody in almost six years, news that the 777-9 is starting its journey into the fold will be most welcome – and yes, we can expect to see more 777-9 orders as Emirates eventually phases out its ageing A380s while simultaneously moving to an enlarged Dubai World Central / Al-Maktoum International Airport in the next decade,” Ahmad said. Safety drives the timeline Boeing has started certification flight testing of its long-delayed 777-9 with US aviation regulators onboard, the US planemaker said in an emailed statement on Saturday. The US aircraft manufacturer said it conducted the wide-body aircraft's first flight on Friday night after receiving TIA. “The certification flight test will continue validating the airplane’s safety, reliability and performance. We appreciate our regulator’s rigorous oversight,” Boeing said in an emailed statement. The FAA declined to comment on the certification effort, but noted that 'safety always drives the timeline'. “Generally this kind of thorough process takes many months,” the regulator said in an emailed statement. The 777-9 is part of the 777-X project to upgrade the 777 wide-body jet. The project has been in development since 2013 but has faced multiple hold-ups, including certification delays. Boeing’s pilots have already racked up more than 3,500 flight hours over 1,200 test flights since the first 777-X took to the air in January 2020. The planemaker has four dedicated aircraft that are being used to test every aspect of its safety and operations, ranging from stability and control to cabin noise.

The US airplane manufacturer is confident that its twin-engine wide-body aircraft is on track to enter the market in 2025 after years of delays. It received around 480 orders for the 777-9, and two other planned models — the smaller 777-8 passenger jet and a freight-hauler.