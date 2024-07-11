Embattled Biden to give high-stakes press conference

Cutouts depicting US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump are displayed in a souvenir shop in Washington. -- Reuters

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 9:45 AM

US President Joe Biden will Thursday give his first press conference since his debate disaster against Donald Trump, in a pressure-cooker moment that could seal the fate of his reelection bid.

The eyes of the world will be on the 81-year-old at a NATO summit as he tries to calm growing calls from his Democratic party to step aside over his age and health.

The White House has dubbed it a "big boy" press conference, and Biden will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency.

Any missteps by Biden at the 5.30 pm (2130 GMT) event at a Washington DC conference center could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.

The walls closed in further on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, just weeks after holding a glitzy fundraiser for the president.

Party heavyweight and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi also subtly twisted the knife by stopping short of backing Biden, saying only that he should make a decision after the NATO summit.

The first Democratic senator, Peter Welch of Vermont, meanwhile joined at least eight House Democrats in openly urging the man who beat Trump in 2020 not to stand again.

But many Democrats are believed to be waiting to see if Biden pulls off his first solo press conference since November 2023, or whether it will be a repeat of the debate.

Biden has given fewer news conferences than his predecessors. His recent appearances have been joint appearances with foreign leaders restricted to two questions each.

Coupled with a lack of interviews, it has led critics to accuse the White House of shielding the effects of age on America's oldest president from the public.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly promised Thursday's "big boy press conference" -- a phrase first used by a journalist that she has since adopted -- will feature multiple questions.

A poor performance will pour fuel on the flames of the concerns about Biden's age and health that were sparked when he appeared listless and often incoherent against Republican Trump, 78.

NATO allies have also been seeking reassurance about Biden's leadership abilities, and over fears that a return of the isolationist Trump could spell trouble for the alliance.

Biden has blamed his debate meltdown on a bad cold and jet lag after two weeks of grueling foreign travel.