Elon Musk says Starlink being 'blocked' by certain 'oligarchs' in India

Elon Musk on Wednesday accused Indian oligarchs of "blocking" Starlink's access to Indian markets in a post on X.

Musk, who founded SpaceX, the firm that operates Starlink which is a satellite internet service, said in the post, "Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people."

Calling it a "crime against the people of India", the industrialist did not name the people he was accusing but said, "you can guess who they are".

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The tweet was made in response to another tweet that listed multiple statistics that would talk about why Starlink would be a good fit in India.

According to local media reports, Starlink seems to have been in talks with regulatory bodies in India. However, the deal did not go through and processees were halted at the last stage.

In August this year, the UAE granted Starlink a 10-year licence, allowing citizens and residents to access its services. The 10-year General Satellite Services Licence, authorised the establishment, operation and management of a public satellite telecommunications network and providing satellite broadband internet services in the UAE.

Services by the Elon Musk-owned company cover individuals, businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity for the maritime and aviation sectors.