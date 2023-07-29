Elon Musk reacts to ex-wife Talulah Riley’s engagement to Hollywood star

The actor previously described Musk as the 'perfect ex-husband'

In a rare case of events, Elon Musk congratulated his ex-wife Talulah Riley on her engagement to actor Thomas Brodie Sangster on Thursday on social platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The actors announced their engagement through separate social media posts, with the Pride and Prejudice actress taking to Twitter to share the good news.

The owner of X, Elon reacted by replying to a tweet shared by Riley on the platform where she posted a sweet picture with her fiancé.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!", the actor said in her post.

The founder of Tesla then replied to Riley in the comments by tweeting, 'Congratulations!' followed by a red heart emoji.

Actor Thomas Brodie Sangster, famously known for his role as Newt from the Maze Runner series and a young 13-year-old in Love Actually took to Instagram to make his special announcement.

The pair were together for two years before they decided to take the big step. They met in 2021 while co-starring as a real-life couple on the FX series Pistols.

They duo made their red-carpet debut in March 2022 at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

Talulah Riley has previously been married to Elon Musk twice. The ex-couple had tied the knot in 2010, after which they got divorced in 2012. They remarried again in 2013, and stayed together until 2016.

According to international media reports, the pair were said to have remained 'good friends', with Riley even describing him as the 'perfect ex-husband'.

The star had come out in an interview last year and explained that despite it seeming weird being married twice, the 'logic made sense at the time'.

“He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him,” said Talulah.

Musk's first marriage was with Canadian author Justine Musk, with whom he had six children. In 2020, he welcomed a son with Canadian singer Grimes, a year after which they had their daughter through a surrogate. In 2021, he secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis.

