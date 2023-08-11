Elon Musk prefers debate over cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, calls it 'a good idea'

The idea of a debate between Musk and Zuckerberg was proposed by Chris Anderson, the curator of TED

Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has hinted that he might prefer a debate with Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg over a much-talked-about cage fight with him.

Just a day before, Musk had shared that he was getting an MRI scan of his neck and upper back and that he might undergo surgery ahead of the rumoured cage fight with the Meta CEO.

The idea of a debate between Musk and Zuckerberg was proposed by Chris Anderson, the curator of TED, which organises TED Talks. In a tweet on August 8, Anderson said that a “cage match debate” would be a better idea than combat between the two tech billionaires.

“Zuck v Musk. Here’s a better idea: a cage match debate. "How to Build an Amazing Future" No holds barred. Except actual holds,” Anderson wrote.

The TED curator also proposed some names of moderators for the debate and said that it would be live-streamed on both X and Instagram. He added that it could be “the most viewed debate in history”.

“Humankind’s superpower: vision > violence. Right???” Anderson added.

Calling the debate “a good idea”, Musk, while replying to Anderson, said, “This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport”.

“We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes,” the Tesla CEO added.

Replying to Musk, Chris Anderson wrote, “I am all for nobility, Elon Musk. I just have a hunch it might get lost a little in the heat of the moment. In 15 per cent of MMA contests, someone gets a concussion. That's a lot of quite important brain cells perishing right there. The future ain't built yet. What say you, Mark Zuckerberg?”

The proposed cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has been making headlines for some time now. Mark Zuckerberg, in a Threads post on August 7, even said that he was “ready” for the fight while Musk said that he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”.

