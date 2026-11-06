Elon Musk to end Tesla Cybertruck production next year

'Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year', Musk wrote on X

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Nov 2026, 6:32 PM
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Tesla will wind down production of its Cybertruck pickup at its Texas factory around the middle of 2027, chief executive Elon Musk said Friday, signaling a likely end for a vehicle that fell far short of his sales ambitions.

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk wrote on X.

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