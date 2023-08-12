Eiffel Tower evacuated over security alert

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation designated the Omicron subvariant EG.5 as a "variant of interest" following a steady rise in its prevalence
A security alert on Saturday prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, France's most emblematic symbol which drew 6.2 million visitors last year.
SETE, the body which runs the site, said bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.
"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokeswoman said.
Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).
Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889.
ALSO READ:
On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation designated the Omicron subvariant EG.5 as a "variant of interest" following a steady rise in its prevalence
Emma Edwards, who was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2022, died on July 11 this year
Charges against 21 defendants include tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery
Posting the video on social media, the North Devon Council in the UK has urged people to be mindful along the coast as “sea conditions can be changeable and volatile”
The idea of a debate between Musk and Zuckerberg was proposed by Chris Anderson, the curator of TED
On August 9, a statement was put out on Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing her 'tragic passing'
Tatyana Koltunyuk, 65, was swimming near Rockaway Beach in New York City when she was bitten by the shark in a rare attack
A statement on the social media influencer's page says that her brother too has died, though it does not specify the cause of the deaths