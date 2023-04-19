Eid Al Fitr 2023: First day of Shawwal officially announced in Australia

In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 11:13 AM

Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Australia. According to a statement by the Australian Fatwa Council, the decision is based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening. Islamic countries rely on moon sighting to determine the start of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Council said, "It has been confirmed, after further inquiries to the local and global observatories, in Sydney, the new moon of the month will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2.12pm AEST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.27pm while the new moon will set on the same day and time at 5.27pm from the horizon.

"In Perth, Western Australia, the new moon of the month will be born on April 20, 2023 at 12.12pm AWST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.50pm while the moon will set at 5.54pm, this is not a sufficient time to sight the new moon of the month of Shawwal on that night, Therefore, Friday, April 21, 2023, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1444AH."

It further clarified that the method in which the Grand Mufti of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council had determined the end of the month of Ramadan, the first day of Shawwal and day of Eid Al Fitr is based on the calculated birth of the moon before sunset, the duration of the moonset after sunset and the possibility of sighting the moon. This is a method that many prominent and reputable global scholars councils have adopted.

The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledge, understand and respect the Imams and scholars who may hold a different opinion, and request all Muslims to respect the different opinions on this matter and work towards the unity of the Muslim community in preserving the common values and interests that they all have and share.

In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to investigate the crescent of Shawwal. They also called upon all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent moon on Thursday evening. The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.

