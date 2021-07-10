World
Eid Al Adha in Oman on July 20 as Zul Hijja moon sighted

Web Report/Muscat
Filed on July 10, 2021
Arafat Day will be marked on July 19.


Authorities in Oman announced the sighting of Zul Hijjah moon on Saturday.

The first day of Zul Hijjah will be on Sunday, July 11, the Main Committee for Moon Sighting said, adding that Eid Al Adha will be observed on July 20.

Arafat Day will be marked on July 19.




