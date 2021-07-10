Eid Al Adha in Oman on July 20 as Zul Hijja moon sighted
Arafat Day will be marked on July 19.
Authorities in Oman announced the sighting of Zul Hijjah moon on Saturday.
The first day of Zul Hijjah will be on Sunday, July 11, the Main Committee for Moon Sighting said, adding that Eid Al Adha will be observed on July 20.
