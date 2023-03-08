Egyptian female scooter driver wants to start all-woman app

Death toll after the 7.8-magnitude has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll, including Syria, to about 51,000
Eman Al Adawi traverses Giza speed bumps and puddles on her scooter, one of the few women on two wheels on Egyptian streets and highways.
"I learned how to drive the scooter easily because I used to ride a bike so I get how to balance," she said.
In conservative Egypt, few women drive scooters, a popular and cheap means of transportation, and many feel uncomfortable hiring men to drive them.
So the 36-year-old Al Adawi started taking female riders for trips on her scooter, earning money to help support her family.
After a successful few months she is now hoping to set up a new app-based business with an all-woman team including instructors and mechanics.
"When I used to ride the bus it was full of people so I used to sit by the window to get away," she said. "Now on my scooter I'm in the air, it's all window."
ALSO READ:
Death toll after the 7.8-magnitude has risen to above 45,000, bringing the total toll, including Syria, to about 51,000
PEMRA decision comes after the ousted PM delivered a hard-hitting speech against state institutions
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on least developed countries
The warrants that ask him to appear in court on March 7 was served after the police failed to find him at his residence
Treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade
Rock was presenting at the awards last March when Smith mounted the stage and slapped the comedian across the face in response to a joke about his wife
Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, combined the results of two new parallel studies
No tsunami warning after the quake hits Kermadec Islands