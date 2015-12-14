UAE

Educate 11 girls to marry me: Indian bride makes groom promise

Haryana - Poonam made Sandeep take the pledge in the presence of wedding guests, who acted as witnesses to the vow. The groom owns a coaching centre.

By Web Report

Published: Mon 14 Dec 2015, 4:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 14 Dec 2015, 6:54 PM

A bride in India's state of Haryana has set a unique condition to her groom if he wants to marry her - fund the education of 11 underprivileged girls before they tie the knot.
According to a report by indiatimes.com, the bride, Poonam, has asked the groom, Sandeep, to make a symbolic 'eighth phera' (eighth vow) vowing to pay for the education of 11 girls. Sandeep agreed to the condition in the presence of the wedding guests, who acted as witnesses to the pledge.
Belonging to the Hindu faith, as per tradition, couples take seven pheras, which symbolise seven vows of marriage to each other.
The couple
Poonam is a postgraduate from a local government college, while Sandeep owns a coaching (tution) centre, which puts the groom in an ideal position to fulfill the pledge and the reason why she put forward this condition.
Commenting on the unique vow, a close aide of the bride present at the wedding, Sanjay Ramphal said: "Initially, everyone, including me, was in shock to hear her ask Sandeep to take a pledge before they head for the pheras. But when she elaborated and told the people present that she wanted her husband to sponsor the education of 11 girls, we were all happy."
While speaking to Times of India, Poonam recalled an eighth phera that was introduced in Bhiwani (a city in Haryana) by a Red Cross worker a few years ago. The eighth phera between the couple was a promise to never partake in female foeticide.
"But I know that most campaigns rarely see success. Keeping this in mind, I wanted to do something challenging and something that will really change some lives."
She added that she had been giving hints to her husband about a resolve she would want him to take and intended to tell him at the right time.
"It is challenging because I will have to be an equal partner in ensuring that the pledge is fulfilled."
The original story appeared here.


