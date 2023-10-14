UAE

Earthquake shakes buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei

The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau

By Reuters

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM

An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Saturday, with no immediate reports of damage.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake happened in the sea off the island's east coast.

