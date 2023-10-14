Earthquake shakes buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei

Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
An earthquake briefly shook buildings in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Saturday, with no immediate reports of damage.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake happened in the sea off the island's east coast.
ALSO READ:
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed