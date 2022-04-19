Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Mindanao island in Philippines

The quake was at a depth of 10 km: EMSC

By Reuters Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:26 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:43 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao island in Philippines on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.