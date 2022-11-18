Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Indonesia's Sumatra region

No damages or casualties have been reported from the area as yet

By Reuters Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 6:07 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

No information has been received about any damage or casualties yet, and there was was no threat of a tsunami.

Indonesia is on ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin that is prone to frequent and large earthquakes.