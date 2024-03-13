Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Papua New Guinea

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km (six miles), GFZ added.
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
António Guterres delivered the message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is on March 15