Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shakes Malibu in southern California

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:55 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shook the southern California city of Malibu and other parts of the Los Angeles region, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday, but there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck 6 kilometres (3.7 miles) north of Malibu and was at a shallow depth of about 11.3 kilometres (7.0 miles), the USGS said, and was followed by a series of tremors measuring between 2.7 and 3.4 magnitude.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had completed its earthquake mode and found no significant infrastructure damage or injuries.