Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

By ANI Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 12:45 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

On Friday, tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

The quake hit at an intermediate depth of 120km beneath the epicentre near Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at 10:58pm local time.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

Earlier this month, tremors were felt in Karachi — the provincial capital of Sindh, Geo News reported.