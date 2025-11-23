  • search in Khaleej Times
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

No reports of material damage or casualties have been received so far

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 11:07 AM

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Halmahera region in North Maluku Province in eastern Indonesia.

In a statement, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. No reports of material damage or casualties have been received so far.

Earthquakes frequently affect various parts of Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire, where multiple tectonic plates meet, causing recurrent volcanic and seismic activity.