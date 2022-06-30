Dubai: Shoppers to pay 25-fil tariff on single-use bags from July 1

This includes in-store purchases and online deliveries

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 8:20 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 8:21 PM

Retailers in Dubai will levy a 25 fils tariff on shoppers from tomorrow (July 1) on single-use bags in compliance with the decision of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Shoppers in Dubai will have to pay the tariff on both online deliveries and purchases of goods through brick-and-mortar stores.

In two years, single-use bags will be completely banned after different evaluation programmes.

Retailers earlier told Khaleej Times that they will charge consumers 25 fils for single-use plastic bags and advised shoppers to bring their own eco-friendly bags which can be used multiple times in order to save the environment and money.

Retail major Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, will begin enforcing the required 25 fils tariff on plastic bags from July 1.

As an alternative, it will offer a wide variety of reusable bags for 50 fils, woven bags for Dh2.50 and heavy-duty, juco options for Dh11.50.

“Carrefour commends the decision of the Dubai government to limit the use of single-use plastic bags and raise awareness about eco-friendly alternatives. We are working hard to encourage sustainable shopping behaviours and provide our customers with convenient options for an easy switch,” said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

The group has also set a goal to become net positive in carbon and water by 2040.

Starting June 1, 2022, a ban on the single-use of plastic products came into effect in Abu Dhabi as well under the emirate’s integrated Single-Use Plastic Policy. The initiative will prevent the sale of single-use plastic bags across all retailers.

Niels Hougaard, managing director of Tetra Pak Arabia, said in 2020, the company announced its commitment to reach net-zero GHG emissions in its operations by 2030, and its ambition is to reach net-zero GHG emissions across the entire value chain by 2050.

“Packaging plays a critical role in the global food delivery system, helping keep food safe, nutritious and available for people around the world. But it can also cause problems for the planet: depletion of finite resources, waste in nature and on land, limited recycling. But there's a better way. We are on a journey to deliver the world's most sustainable food package. This carton food package is made solely from responsibly sourced renewable or recycled materials, fully recyclable and carbon neutral," said Hougaard.

Dubai Chambers has also announced a special campaign for its employees to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles at the organisation’s headquarters.

It abandoned the use of single-use plastic water bottles; installed water filters at its headquarters and provided employees with refillable water bottles. The Chamber’s measures will save 295,330 plastic water bottles annually.

ALSO READ: