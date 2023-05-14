Dubai-based Pakistani woman is the first international climber to summit Everest this year

Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents
A Dubai-based Pakistani woman became the first international climber to summit Mount Everest in 2023.
Naila Kiani, a mother of two and a banker, reached the summit on Sunday at 8.02am. She also became the second Pakistani woman to scale the world's highest peak. She was accompanied by Pasang Temba Sherpa. The first female mountaineer from Pakistan to summit the peak is Samina Baig, who achieved the feat back in 2013.
By summitting Everest, Kiani achieved climbing five peaks of more than 8,000m height, all within two years. Last year, she became the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Annapurna 1, the world's 10th highest mountain, situated in Gandaki province in Nepal.
She summited Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), in 2021, and Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) and K2 (8,611), the world’s second-highest mountain in July 2022. She climbed K2 shortly after Samina Baig’s feat, who is the first Pakistani woman to do so.
ALSO READ:
Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents
BJP could not make the mark in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the prime minister and workers of the party, says Chief Minister Bommai
The leaders had cancelled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue to discuss
The former prime minister remained in the court for more than three hours after he was granted bail
The declaration calls for the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services, the withdrawal of security forces from hospitals
The man was charging a couple of batteries of the vehicle inside their rented accommodation in Lucknow
Gariguez and environmentalists accompanying him call on banks to curtail ties with companies behind new fossil fuel projects
He uploaded a video showing himself jumping out of his aircraft with a parachute as multiple cameras on the exterior of the craft documented its crash