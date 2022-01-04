Drone attack on US forces foiled west of Baghdad

The United States is leading the international military coalition fighting Daesh militants in Iraq and in Syria.

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 12:40 PM

Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Tuesday by Iraq's air defences as they approached the Ain Al Asad air base, which hosts US forces, west of Baghdad, an official of the US-led international military coalition said.

A similar attack was foiled on Monday, when Iraqi air defences downed two drones as they approached a base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport.

The attacks came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The United States is leading the international military coalition fighting Daesh militants in Iraq and in Syria.

Soleimani was killed on January 3 2021, in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-US president Donald Trump.