'Driving through hell on Earth': Video shows police officer escaping wildfire in US

The European Commission named 22 platform services belonging to US tech behemoths
A frightening video has surfaced on the internet, showing a police officer driving through a wildfire in Washington. He was helping in the evacuation process. The moments were captured by the body camera of Deputy Brittan Morgan last month when the Oregon Road Fire started.
According to the police, the Oregon Road Fire started at around 4 pm on August 18 burning about 10,817 acres and destroying around 120 homes as of August 30. A person was also killed in the wildfire.
The footage, shared by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on YouTube, opens with Deputy Brittan Morgan trying to convince a citizen to leave with him as the fire continues to spread. After the person refuses, the police officer gets in his car and heads towards Oregon Road to warn others about the wildfires. He also alerts another officer, Deputy Nave, via radio.
At one point in the video, titled Driving Through Hell on Earth, Deputy Morgan is seen driving through a forested area with flames on both sides of the road and smoke obstructing his view. Trees can be seen engulfed in flames just meters away from the officer’s car as he makes a daring escape.
“Clearly, he is not sure how it would end, but his determination to escape the flames is evident,” the text attached to the video read.
Later, in the video, the officer warns a truck driver who can be seen unknowingly driving towards the fire. “It's headed right for us, man, I was just there. Unless you wanna die, hurry up and go,” Deputy Morgan is heard saying.
The video then shows Officer Morgan coming across the same man who had refused to leave with him in the beginning. “Oh thank you, bro, I was so worried about you. I know you're probably sad for your horse right now, I'm glad you're alive,” Deputy Morgan is heard saying to the man sitting in a car.
ALSO READ:
The European Commission named 22 platform services belonging to US tech behemoths
According to Steve Houser, he was surfing with his daughter on a bodyboard when he spotted some 'swimmers in distress'
A draft order due to laid before parliament will allow Wagner's assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, the ministry said in a statement
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10km
Leaders from the ruling front and the opposition accuse the other of trying to exploit the situation after a G20 Summit dinner invitation by the Rashtrapati Bhavan referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat'
Around 1,000 people working at the park are worried about losing their jobs
Makers say the game will be played for decades to come as new narratives are bolted on to it, expanding the current story that already takes more than 100 hours to complete
Subhas Nair, an outspoken musician of Indian descent, was found guilty of attempting to promote ill will between different ethnic and religious groups