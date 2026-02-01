Trump says India to buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:39 AM
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that India will buy Venezuelan oil, as opposed to purchasing oil from Iran.

"We've already made that deal, the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters while on Air Force One, en route to Florida from Washington, D.C.

Trump added China was also welcome to make a deal with the US to buy Venezuelan oil.

