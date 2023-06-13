Donald Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents

The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken

Former President Donald Trump ihas arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to face dozens of charges that he illegally hoarded classified documents.

Trump departed his Doral golf course Tuesday afternoon en route to the courthouse, where he is expected to surrender to federal authorities and face a judge.

The former president is not expected to have his mugshot taken but will have his digital fingerprints taken.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 felony charges accusing him of wilfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

He is expected to become Tuesday the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as the city of Miami prepared for possible protests by crowds that officials said could number in the thousands.

