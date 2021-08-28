World
Logo
 
HOME > World

Do not drop guard against Daesh threat: French President Macron

AFP/Baghdad
Filed on August 28, 2021
AFP

Tells governments to make 'fight against these groups' priority


French President Emmanuel Macron warned Saturday the Daesh group "remains a threat", speaking days after an affiliate of the group claimed a deadly bombing in Kabul.

"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these groups is a priority of your government," Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi in Baghdad, where a summit of Middle East leaders begins Saturday.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210828&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829180&Ref=AR&profile=1028 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1028,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 