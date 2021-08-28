Do not drop guard against Daesh threat: French President Macron
Tells governments to make 'fight against these groups' priority
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Saturday the Daesh group "remains a threat", speaking days after an affiliate of the group claimed a deadly bombing in Kabul.
"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these groups is a priority of your government," Macron said, after a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhemi in Baghdad, where a summit of Middle East leaders begins Saturday.
