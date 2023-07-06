'Didn't realise the seriousness...': Tourist who carved girlfriend's name on Colosseum pens apology letter

The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"

Photo: Twitter screenshot

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 2:47 PM

A British tourist has issued a "heartfelt and honest" apology letter for carving his and his girlfriend’s names into a wall of the 1937-year-old Colosseum in Rome.

Addressing Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, Ivan Dimitrov said in the letter that he didn’t realise “the seriousness of the deed committed”. The fitness instructor also extended his “heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset”, The Guardian reported.

The 27-year-old fitness enthusiast wrote, “Through these lines, I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity.”

Praising the people who “guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum with dedication, care and sacrifice”, he added: “It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument.”

In the viral video, Dimitrov is seen writing “Ivan + Hayley 23” on the wall of the 1937-year-old Colosseum using keys. Italy’s culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, tweeted the video and called the act a “sign of incivility.”

Sangiuliano wrote, “I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée. I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.”

Following a five-day search, the tourist was traced by Italian police to England. He now faces a hefty fine of at least $16,360 (Dh60090) or a possible prison term of up to five years, reported the Italian news agency ANSA.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov's girlfriend Hayley is currently not under any investigation.

READ MORE: