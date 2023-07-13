Did Joe Biden refer to Ukraine president as 'Vladimir' at NATO meet? Video surfaces

During a press conference in Vilnius, Biden quickly corrected himself, even as the Western press described it as his latest blunder

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM

US President Joe Biden’s remarks at a NATO summit came under scrutiny on Wednesday after he appeared to have referred to Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir”, which is the first name of the president of Russia.

During a press conference in Vilnius, the 80-year-old appeared to have wrongly called the Ukrainian president "Vladimir", before quickly correcting himself.

“Vladimir and I, we — the — I shouldn’t be so familiar — Mr Zelenskyy and I talked about the kind of guarantees we could make in the meantime when I was in Ukraine and when we met in other places,” Biden said, in remarks that the Western press described as his latest blunder.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit held in the Lithuanian capital from July 11 to July 12. The US and its NATO allies have been backing Ukraine and President Zelenskyy in the military conflict against Russia that erupted in February 2022. NATO is a transatlantic defence alliance of 31 countries.

However, the official White House transcript did not mention any mispronunciation of the Ukrainian president's name. According to media reports, “Vladimir” and “Volodymyr” are different versions of the same name that means "ruler of the world" or "ruler of peace." In Ukraine, "Volodymyr" is the more commonly used variant.

This is not the first time Biden has mispronounced the name of a country’s head. In October 2022, Biden pronounced UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s name as “Rashee Sanook” while congratulating him during a Diwali celebration at the White House, according to the Daily Mail.

In another major slip this June, Biden said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq”, instead of mentioning in Ukraine. It was, in fact, the US forces that entered Iraq in March 2003.

And In his 2022 State of the Union address, Biden made another gaffe, referring to "Ukrainians" as Iranians" when discussing President Putin's military operation in Ukraine in February of that year. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said.

