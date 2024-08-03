Dh15-million prize: Abu Dhabi expat counted on 'lucky number 3' to win in Big Ticket draw

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:48 PM

Indian expat Tushar Deshkar, the newest millionaire in town, is over the moon after winning Dh15 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw with his lucky number 3.

In the past three months, the Abu Dhabi resident had become interested in numerology and astrology and bought raffle draw tickets with certain numbers, including 3. This unexpected windfall will be shared with three of his friends, with whom he purchased the ticket.

“I arrived in the UAE in 2019. With my three friends here, whom I worked with back home in India, we decided to try our luck at the Big Ticket draw. We have been buying tickets for about 1 to 2 years. And this time, we were lucky enough that our number got selected,” said Tushar, a technical consultant in a private sector company.

Tushar purchased his winning ticket online through Big Ticket’s ‘Buy 2 get 1 free’ promotion and won with a free ticket. He got lucky with ticket number 334240, bought on July 31. He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for his tickets.

“I picked a few numbers based on numerology and astrology. I think it helped this time. Based on astrology, I decided on numbers that were lucky for me, and then I turned to numerology to select a few numbers that were supposed to work for me. My lucky number is 3,” Tushar told Khaleej Times.

Although he missed the mark on two occasions, he got lucky the third time.

“It did not work in the past attempts, but this time it did. It could also be a coincidence. I’m not sure. At the end of the day, it’s God’s plan,” he said. The expat hopes to settle his loans, and look after his family members in India with his winnings.

“We will continue to buy tickets. All this is part of God’s big plan. Everything works out for good."