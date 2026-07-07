Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes rises to 3,535; nearly 18,000 displaced

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,535, authorities said on Monday, while nearly 18,000 people remain homeless more than a week after the disaster struck the capital and nearby coastal areas.

Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said the latest official tally showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left without housing after the June 24 quakes, which measured magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 and struck within seconds of each other. The new figures underscore the scale of the disaster in and around Caracas and La Guaira, the coastal area hit hardest, as criticism mounts over the government's response.

Venezuela's social vice presidency said at least 12,800 people were staying in 80 shelters across Caracas and La Guaira.

Health risks in temporary shelters

Dr. Mauricio Cerpa Calderon, an adviser to the Emergency Operations Center of the Pan American Health Organisation in Washington, warned of the health risks mounting in these temporary sites.

"An event associated with or following an earthquake is the setting up of temporary shelters or camps," Cerpa told Reuters. "These health risks are related to overcrowding, limited ventilation, interrupted access to safe drinking water, water and sanitation issues, and inadequate handling of food and waste."

Cerpa said immediate priorities include addressing "respiratory infections, diarrhea, skin diseases, wound infections, dengue, and vaccine-preventable diseases such as tetanus, measles, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis and polio."

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has defended the government's handling of the disaster amid growing frustration from Venezuelans who have described the response as late and inadequate. Global humanitarian organisations including the International Rescue Committee have also criticised the government's response.

Rodriguez said security forces were deployed immediately after the quakes and announced the creation of a new military unit to help tackle future emergencies and disasters.

Authorities bury earthquake victims

In La Guaira on Monday, Reuters witnesses saw trucks and forensic workers transporting coffins, while machinery dug trenches in an open area marked by white crosses, where authorities were burying bodies.

Venezuela's Ministry of Communication and Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos published by Spanish newspaper El Pais showed some graves marked with names and others with numbers.

To assist with the influx of casualties, Cerpa said PAHO and the World Health Organisation have supported the management of bodies by providing technical guidelines and body bags, as well as facilitating three refrigerated containers for body management at the port of La Guaira and two crematoriums in other locations.

The United Nations said it was continuing to ramp up aid operations in coordination with the government in Caracas.

"Some search and rescue teams remain deployed in the affected areas, while other specialized engineering teams and medical support continue to arrive," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

National health authorities are currently evaluating targeted vaccination campaigns in the temporary shelters based on risk, vaccine availability and national guidelines, Cerpa added.