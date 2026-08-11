From Philippines to Colombia: Deadly earthquakes that struck the world in 2026

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly earthquake in Colombia, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Collapsed homes, people trapped in rubble, relentless rescue efforts, hundreds dead — heartbreaking scenes unfolded across countries in recent months as a series of powerful earthquakes rattled entire communities.

From South America to Asia, several of the strongest tremors of 2026 have highlighted the devastating impact of earthquakes, even in areas with established disaster preparedness systems.

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Here's a look at the deadliest ones that left a trail of disaster in their wake.

Colombia, August 10

Several of people were killed after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia early on Monday, August 10, knocking down buildings across several cities and injuring 87 others, with still more residents trapped in the rubble.

The 7.4 magnitude quake, according to the US Geological Survey, struck at a depth of 107 km (66 miles) near San Jose del Palmar, in Choco, a sparsely populated province on Colombia's Pacific Coast, but was felt in major cities nationwide.

The quake killed 132 people and injured more than 570 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colombian Association of Capital Cities, a group coordinating major cities across the country.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella — just three days after being sworn into the job — declared a state of emergency and vowed a concerted rescue effort. De la Espriella said earlier the death toll was 111.

Colombia's civil aviation authority said flights were suspended at airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura while inspectors checked for structural damage.

Venezuela, June 24

The Colombia earthquake struck while a neighbouring South American nation is still recovering from a major calamity. Probably the deadliest of natural disasters in recent times, two 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck Venezuela on June 24, causing nearly 200 buildings to collapse, mostly in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira.

The number of dead from the twin quakes rose to 6,301 on Monday, August 10, as rescue teams and family members continued to sift through the rubble in search of more victims.

More than 73,000 people have so far been attended in hospitals, and 23 per cent of the debris generated by the quakes has been removed, a graphic shared by the country's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on social media showed.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response (PAGER) system predicted the death toll could be significantly higher than the initial reports, potentially exceeding 10,000.

The United States government said it was mobilizing assistance for the South American nation following the deadly disaster. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the country tapped $346 million from the IMF for earthquake reconstruction.

The Philippines, June 8

The Philippines have witnessed several minor to major tremors in the past months. The deadliest was the 7.8-magnitude one that struck off Mindanao on June 8, triggering tsunami warnings and causing widespread damage.

At least 106 people died, over 1,300 were injured and 7 were reported missing in Mindanao. The earthquake was among the most destructive in the country in five decades.

PHIVOLCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) issued a tsunami warning for the provinces of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Sultan Kudarat, and South Cotabato, which prompted the evacuation of all residents and businesses living in the coastline of the identified provinces.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr suspended classes and government operations in the affected areas while disaster response efforts continued.

Numerous landslides occurred in southern Mindanao. Of these, 70 caused damage, primarily in Glan and Jose Abad Santos.

Roads leading to several outward villages were blocked by landslides and many residents ran out of food and water. An area in Sarangani province also reported of damming where a new lake was created by blockages.

UAE Aid was the first foreign humanitarian organisation to arrive in Lydia’s town in Glan, a coastal municipality in Sarangani province, one of the hardest hit areas by the deadly earthquake.

There have been more than 6,000 aftershocks since June 8, several of which were considered "strong," aside from new earthquakes.

Japan, July 28

A powerful earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu island in southern Japan in July. The Japan Meteorological Agency measured it at magnitude 7.1, while the USGS recorded it at 6.8. The disaster caused structural collapses, fires, and a brief tsunami advisory.

The quake caused widespread damage, flattening homes, damaging bridges, triggering fires and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and water amid soaring summer temperatures.

At least 39 people died and over 170 were injured in the quake which caused several buildings to collapse, while roads suffered heavy cracks. Factories like Tokyo Electron and Honda had to temporarily halt local operations.

The Aeon shopping mall was evacuated after the earthquake but around 50 minutes later the facility was gutted by the massive blast with a number of employees still inside.

Authorities issued warnings of aftershocks and landslides, and thousands of people were told to move to evacuation shelters. At least 390 aftershocks were recorded following the earthquake.

Over 6,000 people are still living at evacuation centres following the massive earthquake, Japan Times reported on August 10. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned people to be on alert for more earthquakes measuring less than 5, the fifth highest on the seismic scale, or higher, over the next month or so, due to strong seismic activity in the region.