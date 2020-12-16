Dazzling fireworks light up night sky on Bahrain National Day

UAE to also celebrate the day with several events and shows

The sky lit up with dazzling fireworks to mark the National Day celebrations of Bahrain.

Organised by the Ministry of Information Affairs in cooperation with the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), the fireworks were set off near the Salman bin Ahmed Al Fateh Fort in the Southern Governorate and Salman Town in the Northern Governorate.

The event was held to commemorate important dates in the country's history, including the establishment of the country by Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783; the anniversary of its full membership in the UN; and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne.

Meanwhile, here in the UAE, a celebration will be held today to mark Bahrain's special day. The country will host special events and shows, and its key landmarks will light up in Bahraini colours.

The UAE's airports will be decorated with the Bahraini flag and visitors will be received with flowers and souvenirs.