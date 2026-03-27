When Trump said he will extend the deadline to April 6 for Iran to make a deal to end the war or face the destruction of its energy plants, he claimed the extension was "as per Iranian government request."However, Iran did not ask for a 10-day pause on such strikes, the Wall Street Journal cited peace talk mediators as saying.The US President also said talks were going "very well", but Tehran dismissed the US proposal as unfair."Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," he added in his Truth Social post.