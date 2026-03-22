As the UAE air defence system continues to deal with Iranian missiles and drones, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rainfall over scattered areas on Sunday, March 22. Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds bringing showers across several parts of the country.Earlier updates from the met department also indicated a stormy week ahead, with expectations of rain, thunder, and possible hail in some areas. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather alerts, as conditions may continue to change.