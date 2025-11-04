  • search in Khaleej Times
Football star David Beckham receives knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle

The football star, who played 115 times for England as well as for some of the world's most high-profile clubs, was knighted for services to sport and charity

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 8:34 PM

Updated: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 8:38 PM

Former England football captain David Beckham on Tuesday received his knighthood from King Charles III at Windsor Castle, calling it his "proudest moment".

The football star, 50, who played 115 times for England as well as for some of the world's most high-profile clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid, was knighted for services to sport and charity.

Beckham said it was "quite a moment" for a boy from the east end of London to be "here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty the King — the most important and the most respected institution in the world".

"This is without doubt my proudest moment," he told the PA news agency.

Beckham, known as a stylish dresser, wore a grey suit made by his pop star-turned fashion designer wife Victoria.

She accompanied him to the ceremony at Windsor, west of London, along with his parents Ted and Sandra.

Beckham has been known as "Sir David" since the honour was announced in June while Victoria, a former member of the Spice Girls, became "Lady Beckham".

Asked whether he managed to speak to Charles during the ceremony, Beckham said Charles had been "quite impressed with my suit".

"He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that’s what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it," he added.

Beckham added that receiving the honour was particularly special for him as he had "always been a huge fan of the monarchy".

"I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive," he said.

Beckham's knighthood is the culmination of years of tireless efforts to transcend football and turn himself into a global icon at the intersection of sport, fashion and business. 

He was believed to have been on the verge of receiving a knighthood after helping London win its bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games.

But UK authorities placed a red flag on his nomination due to his involvement in an alleged tax avoidance scheme, according to previous reports. He was subsequently cleared.