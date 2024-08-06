Czech soldier gets 7 years for looting in Ukraine

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:37 PM

A Prague court on Tuesday ordered a seven-year prison sentence for a Czech volunteer found guilty of looting as a member of the Ukrainian army battling Russia's attack, the court said.

The soldier, identified by Czech media as 27-year-old Filip Siman, went to Ukraine in March 2022 and underwent training before joining the Ukrainian army.

Posted in the ravaged cities of Irpin and Bucha, he stole from civilians and dead soldiers, Czech media said.

"The indicted man was found guilty of the crime of looting in an area of military operations... for which he has received a seven-year prison term," Prague city court spokesman Adam Wenig told AFP.

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, said Czech radio. He was detained by the Ukrainian army in April 2022 and sent home after posting the videos on social networks.

Czech police charged him with looting and unauthorised service in a foreign army. He was acquitted on the unauthorised service charge despite not having the required consent to join the Ukrainian army from the Czech president.