Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital fails to meet margin calls

Findings open up possibility of species being able to survive in the future
World19 hours ago
Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital failed to meet margin calls this past weekend as cryptocurrency prices slid, according to a report from the Financial Times.
New Jersey-based crypto lender BlockFi was among the groups that liquidated at least some of Three Arrows' positions, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify.
Three Arrows, which made a strategic investment in BlockFi in 2020, had borrowed bitcoin from the company, the FT said, but was unable to meet a margin call on that loan. One of the people said the liquidation had occurred by mutual consent, the FT said.
The company and co-founder Kyle Davies did not immediately respond to requests for comment during the U.S. day.
In a tweet, BlockFi CEO Zac Prince said his company liquidated collateral against a loan to a large client, without naming who the client was.
"We fully accelerated the loan and fully liquidated or hedged all the associated collateral," he tweeted.
Three Arrows had tweeted on Wednesday it was committed to working things out. There had been chatter on social media that it faced liquidation issues.
"We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out," Su Zhu, the co-founder said in a tweet, without going into further detail.
The hedge fund was set up in 2012, according to its website.
Bitcoin hit a fresh 18-month low this week, extending falls triggered after major crypto lender Celsius Network froze withdrawals and the prospect of sharp U.S. interest rate rises shook the volatile crypto asset class.
ALSO READ:
Findings open up possibility of species being able to survive in the future
World19 hours ago
Macron, Scholz, and Draghi all say they are strong supporters of Zelenskiy
World19 hours ago
World health body chief to announce new name soon
World20 hours ago
UK's central bank has been under pressure to raise interest rates more aggressively
World1 day ago
The bloc has placed 40,000 troops under its direct command in response to Moscow's attacks
World1 day ago
No civilians, coalition forces were injured in the operation
World1 day ago
They calculated that her crimes justified no more than 5-1/4 years in prison under recommended federal guidelines
World1 day ago
Draghi, Scholz, Macron are due to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky
World1 day ago